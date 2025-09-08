"It is an occasion to revisit his monumental contributions": PM Modi pays tribute to 'Bard of Brahmaputra' Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], September 8 : Bhupen Hazarika, popularly known as the "Bard of Brahmaputra" and "Sudhakantha" (the Nightingale), was one of the doyens of the Assamese cultural space. Born on September 8, 1926, in Tinsukia district, Assam, he made an indelible mark as a musician, singer, composer, and poet.

On his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the legendary singer and paid a heartfelt tribute to him in his blog.

He wrote, "Today, 8th September, is a very special day for all those who are passionate about Indian culture and music. It is particularly more special for my sisters and brothers of Assam. After all, it is the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, one of the most extraordinary voices India has ever known. As you are all aware, this year marks the beginning of his birth centenary celebrations. It is an occasion to revisit his monumental contributions to Indian artistic expression and public consciousness."

PM Modi talked about his contribution, which he stated was "far beyond music". "What Bhupen Da gave us extends far beyond music. His works embodied emotions that transcended melody. More than just a voice, he was the heartbeat of the people. Generations have grown up listening to his songs, each word resonating with themes of kindness, social justice, unity and deep-rooted belonging."

"From Assam emerged a voice that flowed like a timeless river, crossing borders and cultures, carrying with it the spirit of humanity. Bhupen Da travelled the globe, rubbed shoulders with the who's who across all spectrums of society, but he remained deeply connected to his roots in Assam. The rich oral traditions, folk melodies and community storytelling practices of Assam deeply shaped his early childhood. These experiences formed the bedrock of his artistic vocabulary. He always carried the spirit of Assam's indigenous identity and the ethos of its people," he added.

He also mentioned that the "spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' found powerful expression in Bhupen Hazarika's life journey. "

PM Modi noted that Hazarika's "works transcended linguistic and regional boundaries to unite people across the country. He composed for films in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi. He made Assam visible and audible to the rest of India. It is no exaggeration to say that he helped shape the cultural identity of modern Assam, both for those within the state and for the Assamese diaspora across the globe."

He added that although the legendary singer was not "really a political person", he "remain connected to the world of public service as well. In 1967, he was elected as an independent MLA from Nauboicha constituency in Assam, demonstrating how deeply his public persona was rooted in the people's trust. Though he never became a career politician, his passion for serving others was highly impactful."

Recalling the time he passed away, PM Modi wrote, "I remember the time Bhupen Da passed away in 2011. I had seen on television how lakhs of people attended his funeral. Every eye was moist that time. Even in death, like in his illustrious life, he brought people together. It was thus fitting that he was cremated at the Jalukbari hillock overlooking the Brahmaputra, the very river that had been the lifeline of his music, metaphors and memories. It is gladdening that the Assam Government has supported the work of the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, which is working to popularise his life journey among youngsters."

Talking about what can be learned from the life of Bhupen Hazarika, PM Modi stated, "Bhupen Hazarika's life teaches us the power of empathy, of listening to people and of staying rooted. His songs continue to be sung by young and old alike. His music teaches us to be compassionate and courageous. It asks us to remember our rivers, our labourers, our tea workers, our Nari Shakti and our Yuva Shakti. It encourages us to believe in unity in diversity."

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Remembering Bhupen Hazarika Ji on his birth anniversary. As we begin his birth centenary celebrations, penned a few thoughts on his life and music and how it inspired millions."

On the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, year-long celebrations commence from September 8, with an inaugural programme at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samannoy Tirtha, Jalukbari, to be graced by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah.

Last week, Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting of the core committee for the yearlong celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.He directed all officials to ensure the grand success of the celebrations. During the meeting, the Chief Minister took note of the progress of various initiatives and programmes being planned to honour the life, works, and legacy of the music maestro.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring that the centenary celebrations reflect Dr Hazarika's immense contributions to Indian music, culture, and society.

The meeting also discussed the cultural events, publications, and outreach programmes to be organised across Assam, in Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai.

The meeting looked at the special focus of the celebrations to be laid on involving youth, artistes, and cultural organisations to spread Dr Hazarika's timeless message of unity, peace, and harmony.

