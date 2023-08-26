“It is big thing for me, entire team”: Esha Deol on ‘Ek Duaa’ getting National Award mention

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Actor Esha Deol is on cloud nine as her first film as a producer ‘Ek Duaa’ got a special mention at the 69th National Awards in the category of Non-Feature Films.

Esha toldthat recognition at the National Awards “is overwhelming" for her.

“It is a big thing for me and the entire team that ‘Ek Duaa’ reached the National Awards. This is my first production, the first film that I have produced it. And the story that I chose. I never thought that I would become a producer or want to produce, but when this story came to me as an actor, then I decided that I want to make this film. Because as a human being, this is a small contribution from my side to such a big cause. After the film was released, people loved it. We received many International awards,” she said.

Esha said the recognition at the National Awards “is overwhelming for me”.

“I think we all have done the right thing together because films are such a medium that they can give good messages too.”

Abida (played by Esha) fights to give her daughter Duaa a voice and the right to equal affection in a household that rejects the girl child in the film.

‘Ek Dua’ tells a powerful story about female foeticide. Through its compelling storytelling, the film effectively raises awareness about the consequences of this problem.

On Thursday, Esha took to Instagram and shared the stills from the film along with a gratitude note.

“Over the moon as my film EK DUAA has won at the 69th NATIONAL AWARDS. As a producer and actor in this film to get this recognition in the non-feature special mention award means the world to me. The subject of our film is about female foeticide, save the girl child & for this to get recognition at the National awards is so overwhelming.

“I want to thank everyone and specially my fans for their love support prayers and duaas. Congratulations to the entire team of Ek Duaa & specially my director Ramkamal Mukerjee for making this film together with me. Much love & gratitude,” it read.

Esha made her acting comeback last year, with the thriller series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

She will also be seen in an upcoming series 'Invisible Woman' alongside veteran actor Suniel Shetty, which is backed by the film arm of Saregama India Yoodlee Films.

Rajesh M Selva of 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Kadaram Kondan' fame is helming the project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor