"It is dedicated to faith": Sudipto Sen on his film 'Charak'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 : Film director Sudipto Sen, who is known for his directorial projects like 'The Kerala Story' and 'Bastar: The Naxal Story', talked about his film 'Charak: Fair of Faith', which challenges the notions of faith and superstitions.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "Faith is such a thing which forces a common man to do unusual work. It leads to creation as well as destruction at certain times. For me, faith is a dangerous business as it takes us away from logic and makes us victims of faith. Humne is film mein Vishwas word ko question kiya hai."

Sen added, "Charak Mela or Charak Fair, is a popular fair of West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Odisha in Chaitra Sankranti. It is celebrated to honour Maa Kali and Lord Shiva. It is a Tantrik festival. Earlier human life was sacrificed as part of ritual. But later it was banned legally, however, recently we found data from the past 15 years where kids have been sacrificed in the name of faith. Such incidents take place in rural areas and the backward section. So, I thought this is time to talk about superstition and thus it is dedicated to faith."

For the director, cinema is not just meant for entertainment but also for spreading social message and it has played the role of transforming society. Thus he is taking the film to the Berlin International Film Festival. "I want this film to reach the global audience and that is why taking it to Berlin as I want to see the response of the audience worldwide."

The film stars Anjali Patil, Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta, Shashi Bhushan, Sreya Bhattacharya, Nalneesh Neel, Koushik Kar, Sushmita Sur, Debdas Ghosh, Shankhdeep and Shounak Shyamal.

The film is directed by Directed by Shieladitya Moulik and produced by Sudipto Sen.

