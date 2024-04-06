"It is in process": Drew Barrymore on 'Happy Gilmore' sequel

Washington [US], April 6 : American actor and film producer Drew Barrymore shared on a recent episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' that Adam Sandler is working on a script for the 'Happy Gilmore' sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After Christopher McDonald, who portrayed Shooter McGavin in 'Happy Gilmore', said in March that Sandler had shown him a first draft of the sequel, Barrymore claims she texted her longtime friend and co-star on '50 First Dates' to confirm whether the remark was accurate.

In a preview from the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, she dropped news of their conversation, generating more buzz surrounding the possible sequel.

"I want it. I need it. I stayed up last night with my daughter watching Billy Madison," said Barrymore. "I sent Sandler a video of it. He sent me another video back and I'm waiting to see if he's confirming about the 'Happy Gilmore 2' script."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, she said that Sandler responded to her and backed up McDonald's story. "This just in, I have breaking news I'll just say this from my source, that it is 'in process.'"

On the 'The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima' podcast on March 22, McDonald said that Sandler is now working on a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster film.

"I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this,'" said the actor. "I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that,' and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2. I don't wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Well, that would be awesome.' So, it's in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!"

On a recent episode of the Dan Patrick Show, Sandler shared that McDonald "texted me after the fact, 'By the way, that thing you told me not to talk about, I talked about.' I said, 'Oh, that's good news.'"

McDonald was among the buddies who Sandler said stopped by when he was filming a recent comedy special. He remembered telling him, "Dude, we've been talking about a Happy 2 and we're working on some stuff."

Sandler said, "That's all I told [McDonald]. I said, 'But don't tell anybody. Don't tell anybody.' And then he, you know he kept it mostly private. He told a couple of DJs about it. They usually are great at secrets; don't you think?"

Neither McDonald nor Barrymore shared any further details. But the possibility of the sequel is already exciting fans, renewing hope for Sandler to reprise the character, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

