"It is layered, it's complicated": Jennifer Aniston shares update about 'The Morning Show' season 4

Washington, D.C. [US], July 6 : As fans eagerly await the fourth season of 'The Morning Show', actress Jennifer Aniston has some updates about the drama television series, reported People.

Calling it "complicated" and "layered", she shared, "The Morning Show is just a beast to film. It is layered, it's complicated, it's emotional, it hits on a lot of topics and current events, so let's just say, it's not Friends."

'The Morning Show', also known as Morning Wars in Australia and Indonesia, features Billy Crudup, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The series premiered on Apple TV+ on November 1, 2019.

"We're involved in every single aspect of the show, on top of just the performance side, which is a big piece of it," said Aniston, adding, "But I've got incredible support, and we have such an incredible team."

The Morning Show, which premiered in 2019, follows news anchors at the fictional station UBA as they navigate their personal and professional lives, reported People.

Apart from Aniston and Witherspoon, the series also stars Billy Crudup and Jon Hamm. Season 4 will see new cast members, including Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard.

Season 4 wrapped filming in December 2024, according to an Instagram post from Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon's media company. "And that's a wrap on Season 4 of #TheMorningShow!," the post's caption read. "Thank you to our incredible cast and crew for bringing this season to life. We can't wait for you all to see what's in store on @AppleTV!," reported People.

Earlier, in an interview, the ace star revealed that shooting for the new season "was so hard", however, she added that "it's a great season. It's jam-packed, that's for sure," according to People.

Aniston is shocked, and grateful as she is still part of the series and starring as journalist Alex Levy on The Morning Show.

"I honestly can't believe it's season 4 and we've been doing this since 2017. How is that possible?" she said, reported People.

She added that the shooting for the upcoming season is still going on, "We're still in post-production, but I think it's shaping up. It's really good, it's really suspenseful," she said, reported People.

Seasons 1-3 of The Morning Show are available to stream now on Apple TV+. Season 4 will begin streaming on September 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor