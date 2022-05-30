'It is my life's best work': South actor Adivi Sesh during 'Major' pre-release event

South actor Adivi Sesh, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Major', during a pre-release event for the film, shared that "it is my life's best work."

The film revolves around Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life-fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai serial attacks.

On Sunday evening, the makers of 'Major' had arranged a premiere show in Vishakapatnam. Following the event, Adivi, while speaking toabout the upcoming movie said, "'Major' is not a film that can be taken just as a film, it is an emotion, it is my life's best work."

"It is the life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and we have gotten this medal from the National Security Guard as a commendation for what we have made," he added, as the actor showed the badge which was given by NSG after watching 'Major' at the Pune premiere show.

Adivi further also talked about the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, whose role he's portraying in the film and said, "He's like sunshine, always shining always bright, yet he is a Super Soldier."

'Major' has been directed by Sashi Karan Tikka. It was shot simultaneously in two languages - Telugu and Hindi. At the same time, it will be released in Malayalam as well.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma are also a part of 'Major' which will release on June 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor