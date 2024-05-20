"It is our responsibility," says Aamir Khan after casting vote in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Actor Aamir Khan, who is known for his strong performances and impactful storytelling, participated in the festival of democracy and cast his vote along with Kiran Rao. He also made an appeal to everyone to perform their voting duty.

"I just want to appeal to the people to come out and cast their votes. Do not waste your votes. It is our responsibility to cast our votes...," he said after casting his vote.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1792480456736416193

Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta's children Junaid and Ira happily posed for shutterbugs after casting their votes. The actor's mother Zeenat Hussain was also spotted at a polling booth.

Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats that went to the polls on Monday in the fifth phase of polling, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor