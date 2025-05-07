"It is part of what we do, please stop..." Whoopi Goldberg slams Trump's proposed movie tariffs

Washington [US], May 7 : Whoopi Goldberg has spoken out against President Donald Trump's proposal to implement a 100 per cent tariff on foreign-produced movies, calling it a move that would limit the US film industry.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a recent interview, Goldberg shared her strong disapproval of the plan, which was announced by Trump on his Truth Social platform earlier this week.

"Could you please lower the price of eggs before you start this?" Goldberg said, referencing the ongoing rise in domestic consumer prices as she weighed in on Trump's proposal.

'The Color Purple' actress expressed concern that the tariffs would unnecessarily restrict creative freedom in the film industry and negatively impact filmmakers who often rely on international locations to tell their stories.

Goldberg explained that the tariff could prevent filmmakers from shooting in locations crucial to their storytelling.

"You can't do that because what that equates to is you're going to tell me how to write the story I want to write if it happens in Europe," she said.

"You're telling me that if my book comes out and I want to write it, you're telling me how to write it, and you're telling me you're going to charge me for that," she said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

She further emphasised the global scope of the movie industry, noting that international filming locations are essential for films like 'Gladiator' or 'The Passion of the Christ.'

"The Passion of the Christ, you couldn't have shot that in Texas. You can't shoot Gladiator without going to Rome," Goldberg explained.

"It is part of what we do, please stop... You have to make it available to people to shoot here in the States, don't stop us from going over and shooting overseas, because then you're limiting us," she added, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Goldberg's co-host on 'The View', lawyer and author Sunny Hostin, echoed her sentiments, pointing out the significant economic benefits of global film distribution.

"The 10 highest-grossing movies in the world last year were all released by US studios, and so we export that to other countries, giving us in the United States more income," Hostin said, adding, "You take Sinners, for example, which is the number one movie in the country, it's just blasting out the box office. It is being seen in 72 overseas markets, that helps the United States, so I don't think he understands simple math."

Goldberg also raised concerns about the practicality of the proposed tariffs, questioning how they would be implemented.

"When you go over to another country to work, you work with the people who are there. We don't import our folks to go over there, so who are you going to put this tariff on? Is it on the production? Is it on the studio? What are you talking about?" she asked.

Adding to the conversation, Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump administration official, noted that the tariffs would likely impact popular foreign-based TV shows, which rely on international settings.

"Like Emily in Paris, is it going to be Emily in Paris, Texas? Or like, White Lotus Mar-a-Lago edition?" Griffin quipped, highlighting the potential absurdities of restricting international filming.

Goldberg reiterated her stance and said, "If you impose a tax like this, you are saying that we're not good enough, and that is not the case. We are the best in the world."

Meanwhile, several other prominent figures in the entertainment industry have also voiced opposition to the proposed plan, including late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, who both criticised Trump's stance during their shows on Monday.

