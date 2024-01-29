"It is progressing very fast....": Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor on AI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are currently busy promoting their upcoming romantic drama film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

In 'Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya,' Shahid plays a robotics engineer who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot.

The movie explores an impossible love story in the uncharted territories of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Talking about her first reaction to the story and how AI is progressing, Kriti told ANI, "When I heard the story of the film, I enjoyed it a lot. The first thing that you feel when you listen to a story is whether it is entertaining for you. Is it engaging? Are you having a good time? So I found the story of the film very unique. Also, AI is progressing very fast, so it's possible that the generation ahead of us may see this thing happening."

Talking about Kriti's character, Sifra, in the film Shahid told ANI, "Her character in the film is a personification of Technology. Our relationship with technology, whether it is with AI, Robots, or an algorithm, just like YouTube or Instagram has an algorithm, our relationship with them has already been formed because we interact with them for many hours a day, even more than humans. So we have taken that one step further in this film."

The film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. It also features legendary actor Dharmendra.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official trailer and three tracks 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan', 'Akhiyaan Gulaab' and the title track of the film which received good responses from the audience.

'Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya' is slated to release on February 9.

