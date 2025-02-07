"It is sad...": Sonu Sood reacts to reports of arrest warrant against him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 : Actor Sonu Sood has responded to reports that suggested a Ludhiana court had issued an arrest warrant against him after he allegedly failed to appear in court despite multiple summons related to a fraud case.

Taking to X, Sonu wrote, "We need to clarify that the news circulating on social media platforms is highly sensationalised. To put matters straight, we were summoned as a witness by the Honourable Court in a matter pertaining to a third party to which we have no association or affiliation."

We need to clarify that the news circulating on social media platforms is highly sensationalised. To put matters straight, we were summoned as a witness by the Honourable Court in a matter pertaining to a third party to which we have no association or affiliation. Our lawyers…— sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 7, 2025

He also talked about how celebrities are often unfairly targeted.

"Our lawyers have responded and on 10th February 2025 we will give a statement that clarifies our non involvement in the matter. We are neither brand ambassadors nor are we associated in any way. This is just for unnecessary media attention to grab eyeballs. It is sad that celebs become soft targets. We will take strict action in this matter," Sonu Sood added.

The case involves an alleged fraud of Rs 10 lakh, filed by Ludhiana-based lawyer Rajesh Khanna against Mohit Shukla, in which he claimed he was lured into investing in a fake Rijika coin.

Sonu Sood was summoned to court to testify but failed to appear, leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant.

In its order, the Ludhiana court directed the Officer-In-Charge of Oshiwara Police Station, Andheri West, Mumbai, to arrest Sonu Sood.

The order stated, "Sonu Sood, (S/o, W/o, D/o) resident of R/O H.NO 605/606 Casablanc Apartment, has been duly served with summon(s) or warrant(s) but he/she has failed to attend (absconds and keeps out of the way for the purpose of avoiding service of a summon(s) or warrant(s)). You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring the said Sonu Sood before the Court..."

"You are hereby directed to return this warrant on or before 10-02-2025 with an endorsement certifying the day on and the manner in which it has been executed, or the reason why it has not been executed," the order further read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor