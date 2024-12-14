"It is the life of an actor, ups and downs are there": Sonu Sood on Allu Arjun's jail ordeal

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 14 : Actor Sonu Sood has commented on the arrest of Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun in connection with the Sandhya Theatre case.

While promoting his upcoming film Fateh in Gujarat, Sonu Sood told ANI, "I believe the issue has been resolved now. As the saying goes, 'all's well that ends well'. I want to congratulate him. I have worked with him before, and I know this is the life of an actorups and downs are part of the journey."

Allu Arjun was released on Saturday morning after spending a night in jail following his arrest in connection with the tragic death of a woman during the premiere of Pushpa 2. Despite being granted bail by the Telangana High Court, he had to spend Friday night in prison.

After his release, Allu Arjun addressed the media, saying, "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate fully. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident, and we are deeply sorry for what happened."

The incident that led to Allu Arjun's arrest occurred on December 4 during the chaotic premiere of his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, at Sandhya Theatre. A large crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, and the situation escalated when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his vehicle.

Police allege that this action contributed to the chaos, which resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her son.

According to authorities, the actor's security team was responsible for pushing the crowd aside to clear the path for his vehicle. Despite being warned about the risks posed by the large crowd, police claim Allu Arjun's team failed to take prompt action to mitigate the situation.

In a previous press conference, Allu Arjun expressed his deep shock over the incident. "The incident at Sandhya Theatre was very unfortunate. I was deeply affected. It took me hours to process and respond. I couldn't psychologically comprehend it at firstit took me about 10 hours. We were all in shock when we heard the news," he said during the success meet for Pushpa 2.

