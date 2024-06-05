"It is the story of all dreamers": Kartik Aaryan opens up on his character in 'Chandu Champion'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film 'Chandu Champion', shared how he connects with his character in the movie and said that this is a story that inspires a lot of people to achieve their dreams in life.

The film is based on the story of Murlikant Petkar, India's Paralympic gold champion.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "It is based on the story of Murlikant Petkar. It shows his entire life journey. This story is more than a sports film. It is a very inspiring tale and took a lot of hard work to do this."

The 33-year-old actor unveiled the trailer for the Kabir Khan directorial in his hometown Gwalior. The actor shared that the movie is close to his heart.

While sharing what makes the movie special to him, he added, "Launching the trailer of the film in Gwalior was a great experience. The kind of response I received from the audience was overwhelming. My father was also very emotional. This is a very relatable story and inspires a lot of people to achieve their dreams. It's the story of all the dreamers. And from where I had dreamed, I thought that the 'Chandu Champion' trailer should be launched there. It was a different experience and we all liked it."

Recalling his time in the city, he added, "I had a red colour scooty in Gwalior. The place I love to explore in the city on my scooty was a fort. But we couldn't go up there because it was very steep. So we had to go down and then we had to park there. We had to walk half the way. But the fort is an iconic place where you can see the whole city. And you feel like you're on top of the world. I used to go there a lot when I was in Gwalior. And yes, I used to have a lot of fun with my friends."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

Talking about his working experience with the ace director and how challenging it was to get into the skin of the character, he said, "This is the toughest film of my career. I don't think there will be a tougher role than this. Because of the way the story was, I was under a lot of pressure to do the full justice. I learned everything from scratch. I never thought of doing boxing or dangal in any film. And I was also very scared of deep water. So, swimming in the deep water and performing boxing with professional boxers was a very big thing for me."

Director Kabir Khan recently took to Instagram to shed light on Aaryan's remarkable journey, emphasizing the actor's dedication to the role.

In an Instagram post, Khan shared his admiration, stating, "The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring." Khan reminisced about meeting Aaryan when he was undergoing physical transformation for the role, revealing, "He had 39 per cent body fat."

Kartik Aaryan expressed his gratitude towards producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the way he backed the movie.

"I am thankful to Sajid because he has nurtured this film like a baby. He's always been there for the film which I like about him. I think he sees a film not just as a producer but as a filmmaker. And that's why I think he's been so successful till date."

'Chandu Champion' promises to narrate the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman's indomitable spirit.

Scheduled to hit theatres on June 14, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its tale of resilience and determination.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor