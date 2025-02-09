"It is very humbling": Shania Twain on next generation of musicians taking inspiration from her

Washington [US], February 9 : Singer-songwriter Shania Twain shared that she is grateful that she has inspired the next generation of music stars including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Sabrina Carpenter, Kelsea Ballerini and more.

"It is very moving," said Twain, adding, "and I relate to what they say when they talk about me and how they're feeling and how they express it to me personally," reported People.

"I relate to it in the sense that I felt that way when I was younger about other artists that had already been where I was headed, or where I was dreaming about being and what I was aspiring to become, and how I felt in my heart and my mind of what I would say if I had ever had the chance to meet them," she said.

The singer further said, "So I can imagine that is what they're feeling in those moments."

Over the years, Twain has received praise from many younger stars in the music scene across genres, as per the outlet.

In April 2022, Styles, 31, brought Twain out as a surprise guest during his headlining Coachella set, where he admitted he was "starstruck" to be sharing the stage with her, adding, "This lady taught me to sing. She also taught me that men are trash."

Carpenter, 25, performed one of Twain's songs during a recent stop on her Short n' Sweet Tour, as well as a duet with the star during her A Nonsense Christmas special, whereas Ballerini, 31, has a duet with Twain.

"It is very humbling and it's rewarding," said Twain to see the impact she has made on musicians who have come after her, as per the outlet.

She added that the praise she gets from younger artists makes her look back at her time as a newcomer within the music scene too.

"I feel like, well, maybe that's what I would have said if I'd met certain people and had the chance to say what I really wanted to say or to perform with them," shared Twain, according to People.

