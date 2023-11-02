"It is word of Kashmiri language": Arun Govil about 'Hukus Bukus'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Director Vinay Bhardwaj is all set to come up with a new film 'Hukus Bukus' starring Darsheel Safary, Arun Govil, Gautam Singh Vig, Vashu Jain and Naisha Khanna.

Sharing his thoughts on the movie, Arun Govil told ANI, "The name seems unusual to all of us but it is a word of Kashmiri language and its basic meaning is that there is a lullaby which is sung there, it is a spiritual lullaby in which it talks about the relationship between God and man. So this film is also a relationship between a God and a human being and a film has been made on it."

Darsheel Safary said, "I took a break to concentrate on my studies and to polish my skills, I joined theatre and I have been doing theatre for seven or eight years. The character I am playing in this film, Arjun, is a die-hard fan of Sachin Tendulkar Sir. I am also a fan of Sachin Tendulkar. I can't tell you about cricket, I follow it a lot and this is through my father. has just arrived. As the film is based on Kashmir, I told them only one thing I do not want a controversial or political agenda in this film.

He added, "Ramayana started coming again during the pandemic and then my father and mother used to sit and watch it, then Vinay sir told that we are taking Arun Govil in film. So, it's inspiring to work with him."

Vinay Bhardwaj said, "It is a story based on relationships. It is very important to understand the relationships within the family. Nowadays, there are a lot of problems going on outside. If there is everything at home is okay, then only we will be able to handle the problems outside."

He added, "The story is based on Krishna, there is a cricket aspect in it which will connect people. This is also a story of father and son, which shows that we are never able to speak to our father and about their faith."

'Hukus Bukus' explores the intersection of cricket and religion set against the breathtaking backdrop of Kashmir.

The film is all set to release on the 3rd of November 2023 in theatres.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor