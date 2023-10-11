"It is your mind, heart, soul that has to be Indian": Akshay Kumar on getting Indian citizenship

New Delhi [India], October 11 : Actor Akshay Kumar, who has often faced criticism over his Canadian citizenship, surprised everyone on Independence Day this year by announcing that he has reclaimed Indian citizenship.

Sharing his story about Canadian citizenship, he told ANI, "I became a Canadian because my films were not doing well at one time and I gave 13 to 14 flop films. At that time, my friend used to live in Canada and he said you come here and we will work on something. My friend had offered me that we would do cargo business together. I said okay my films are also not going well and a person has to work, no matter where he is."

"When I started living in Toronto, I got a Canadian passport. In between that, two films were left for release. After the two movies got released it became a big superhit. I told him that I was going back. Then I got more films and reached here today. But I never thought people got a hold of it, it was just a travel document. I just pay my taxes, and I am the highest taxpayer."

Speaking on getting Indian citizenship, he said, "For 9 to 10 years I didn't go there. It's a very nice place and one of my best friends is there. I decided that I should take my citizenship. It was just a coincidence that I had received a letter on 15th August that I had got citizenship. But it is not just a passport, it is your mind, it is your heart, it's your soul that has to be Indian. What is the point if I do have an Indian passport but my soul mind and heart are not Indian?"

Earlier, Akshay took to social media to share a picture of his official government documents, proving that he has finally got his Indian citizenship.

"Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind," Akshay captioned the post.

Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DLH0DtbGxk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2023

Akshay has faced a lot of trolling on the internet for holding Canadian citizenship in the past. A section of social media users even mocked him by calling him Canadian Kumar.

Back in 2019, after receiving backlash for holding Canadian citizenship, Akshay issued a statement via his official Twitter account, stating that he does not understand the negativity around the subject.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.'

Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film 'Housefull 5' in his kitty.

Akshay will also be seen in 'SkyForce'. The film is an untold true story that captures the bravery, emotion, and patriotism of all those men in uniform involved in India's first and deadliest airstrike on Pakistan, against all odds. The film is directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur.

