"It is your responsibility to vote...": Ranbir Kapoor appeals fans to participate in voting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen at a polling booth in Mumbai on Wednesday as he cast his vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The 'Animal' actor looked stylish in a white t-shirt paired with grey jeans and sunglasses.

Ranbir posed for the paparazzi and showed his inked finger. He also shared a message for his fans.

Speaking to the media, he said, "It is your responsibility to vote. Please come and vote."

Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 32.18 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections as of 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.

Among all districts of Maharashtra, district of Mumbai city recorded the lowest voter turnout of 27.73 per cent till 1 pm, while a naxal hit Gadchiroli district recorded the highest voter turnout of 50.89 per cent.

From film celebs to political fraternity, several individuals have urged the citizens to exercise their franchise and participate in the democratic festival by casting their vote.

Veteran lyricist Gulzar and his daughter, film director Meghna Gulzar cast their vote for Maharashtra Assembly elections. Speaking to media persons after casting her vote, Meghna urged citizens to step out and take voting seriously.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cast his vote at a polling booth in Thane for the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also urged people to vote in large numbers, underlining the importance of voting in a democracy. He said, "The biggest festival of democracy is ongoing. Along with my family, I have cast my vote. I urge everyone to vote in large numbers because voting is not just our right but also our responsibility. We elect a Govt in democracy and hold expectations from them. So, voting is important."

Voting for the single phase Maharashtra assembly elections will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. The votes will be counted on November 23.

