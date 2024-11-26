"It kind of floored me": Elton John shares he lost vision in right eye due to infection

Washington [US], November 26 : Singer-songwriter Elton John revealed that he lost vision in his right eye in July and it was due to an eye infection he sustained while spending the summer in the south of France, reported People.

"It kind of floored me, and I can't see anything. I can't read anything, I can't watch anything," he shared.

On talking about his upcoming new album, John said it had "been a while since I've done anything."

However, "there's hope and encouragement that "it will be okay, but I'm kind of stuck at the moment ... going into the studio and recording, I don't know," he added.

The singer noted that his "left eye's not the greatest," and it has prevented him from reading lyrics or watching anything, but that he's "taking the initiative to try and get it better," reported People.

In September, Elton John has disclosed that he is grappling with partial blindness as a result of a severe eye infection, describing the recovery as "an extremely slow process."

In a heartfelt update shared via Instagram, the Grammy award-winning musician detailed his ongoing health battle.

John, who has been largely out of the public eye during the summer, explained that the infection, which began earlier this year, has significantly impacted his vision. "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye," he stated. He further expressed that although he is in the process of healing, "it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

In his message, John conveyed deep gratitude to the healthcare professionals and his family for their unwavering support during his recovery. "I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks," he wrote.

John has been recuperating quietly at home and remains optimistic about his recovery. "I'm feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far," he added.

The news prompted a wave of supportive messages from fellow celebrities and friends.

Fashion icon Donatella Versace expressed her sentiments, saying, "Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you."

Meanwhile, singer Natalie Imbruglia shared, "Sending love and healing energy your way!"

Other stars, including Billy Porter and Hannah Waddingham, also sent their well-wishes to the 'Your Song' star.

John is currently the star of a documentary of his life, Elton John: Never Too Late. Although, he faced a lot of health issues, John considers himself lucky and is staying positive.

"I'm the luckiest man in the world," he said, adding, "I'm proud of my attitude toward myself and what's going on. I'm just very lucky and I'm very grateful," reported People.

