"It motivates me every day": Manjot Singh on 'Fukrey 3' success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Riding high on the success of his two consecutive hits, 'Dream Girl 2' and 'Fukrey 3', Manjot Singh is full of gratitude. He said that it is the biggest achievement for him as an actor and it motivates him to do better.

Manjot said, "It feels tremendously good and I feel so proud to be a part of two big hit films like 'Dream Girl 2' and 'Fukrey 3', both in a span of just 2 months. As an actor, the biggest thing that matters to me is being accepted and adored by the ones watching our art."

"Also, I have always believed as an actor, that when people see me, they should be able to connect to my character. Only then I'll be able to get into their hearts and be accepted. And that's the sole reason why I'm overwhelmed by the responses I'm still getting for my role as Smiley in 'Dream Girl 2', and Laali in 'Fukrey 3'."

Going further, Manjot added that this success has motivated him to do better.

He shared, "It motivates me every day. The amount of love and appreciation the films got was so inspiring that I personally want to grow better and stronger in my future endeavours. Every morning waking up to messages with good wishes and appreciation for the films, helps me grow both as an actor and a human. And it all comes with teamwork. It's a team that not only makes a film but also completes it. So I would always be thankful to each and every person connected to these films for making it a hit, along with the audience."

