"It Took a Toll On Me": Raghav Juyal Shares the Psychological Struggles of Playing a Villain in Yudhra

Raghav Juyal, known for his versatility and dynamic screen presence, has taken a significant leap in his acting career with his latest film, "Yudhra." This was the first time, Raghav signed into playing a deeply negative character, a role that he admits affected him psychologically. Raghav shared, "Portraying such a dark and intense character in 'Yudhra' was a unique experience for me. To truly embody the role, I had to delve deep into the psyche of my character, which involved pushing my own boundaries and trying things that were outside of my comfort zone. I even engaged in behaviors that were far from my usual self, just to understand the mindset of my character. This process was intense and, at times, quite unsettling. After we wrapped up the shoot, I realized how much the role had impacted me on a psychological level. I felt an overwhelming need to disconnect and heal."

"To recuperate and find my balance, I went back to the mountains in my hometown in Uttarakhand. The serenity and tranquility there helped me recover from the psychological toll that the role took on me. Even my family noticed the change in my behavior and was concerned, which made me realize just how deeply I had immersed myself in the character. This was the first time I attempted a role like this, and it was a challenging but rewarding experience." Raghav's commitment to his craft is evident, as he shot for "Yudhra" well before receiving accolades for his negative role in "Kill." The film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, is directed by Ravi Udayawar and produced by Excel Entertainment.