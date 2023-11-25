"It took around 70 days to finish constructing entire set": Shiv Rawail on 'The Railway Men'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 : Director Shiv Rawail opened up about the series 'The Railway Men' that stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Babil Khan and said it took around 70 days to finish constructing the entire set with minute detailing.

The series is set against the backdrop of the Bhopal gas leak tragedy. It showcases the unshakeable courage of the employees of Indian Railways and their efforts to save countless lives during the city's darkest hours.

In the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the Union Carbide Corporation.

The gas disaster is considered the world's worst industrial tragedy.

Over 3,000 people died within days of the gas leak and more in the later years with many families suffering health consequences. Survivors and their families have said they have struggled with health problems such as cancer and respiratory, immune and neurological disorders.

Rawail said it's such a significant story to share so every element of the set was mapped thoroughly.

"For the story to connect with the audiences, it was imperative for us to make the audiences believe that it is the same Bhopal railway station from 1984. The entire station setup including trains were designed and created in a large space at Mumbai University."

"It took us around 70 days to finish constructing the entire set with minute detailing that included movie posters from the 80s, the waiting room and other authentic railway elements that became an integral part of the narrative. The set looked so real and authentic that the residents nearby felt a new station was coming up! Along with the junction, we also built three massive and functional passenger trains for the shoot of this series," he added.

'The Railway Men', which was created under the banner of YRF Entertainment, is streaming on Netflix from November 18.

