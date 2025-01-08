It Took Me 14 Years To Get Karan Johar's Attention: Akshay Oberoi Reflects On His Career's Biggest Milestone

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who has steadily made a mark in the Indian film industry, has opened up about a significant milestone in his career. After 14 years of dedication and perseverance, Akshay has been noticed by Dharma Productions, one of India’s most prestigious production houses, headed by the iconic filmmaker Karan Johar. Akshay considers his collaboration on their upcoming rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari a major breakthrough in his career, highlighting the importance of being part of Karan Johar’s films, which are known for their tremendous commercial success.

In an emotional reflection on his journey, Akshay shared, “It has taken me 14 years to get the attention of a powerhouse like Dharma Productions, and for me, this is a huge personal milestone. In our industry, Karan Johar's films are known not only for their storytelling but for the impact they have on the audience. Being part of a Dharma film is like joining a legacy—it’s a dream for any actor because of the immense exposure, reach, and respect that comes with it. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is an exciting project with a stellar cast, and the opportunity to work alongside Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul is something I’m incredibly grateful for. This is a rom-com, but it’s also much more than that—it’s a film that’s bound to resonate with the audience. I’ve always believed that hard work and perseverance pay off, and to finally collaborate with Dharma is proof of that. I hope this is just the beginning of a new chapter in my career, and I’m looking forward to the journey ahead.”

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is set to be a delightful addition to Dharma Productions’ lineup. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the film brings together a dynamic cast and is anticipated to be one of the most entertaining rom-coms of the year.