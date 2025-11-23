It took me six years to single-handedly make my movie 'One', says director Sankagiri Rajkumar

Chennai, Nov 23 Director Sankagiri Rajkumar, who is best known for having made the critically acclaimed film 'Vengayam', has now successfully completed making his next film, 'One', all by himself, without the assistance of even a single other person!

It's a phenomenal feat that no other person has ever attempted, let alone succeed.

From scripting the story to acting to directing to shooting to editing to operating cranes, every single task associated with making the film has been done by the man himself.

When IANS caught up with Rajkumar and asked him how long it had taken him to make this film all by himself, he replied, "It took me six years to make this film. In between, what happened was when about 75-80 % of the movie had been processed, I couldn't do it. I became depressed. The stress got to me."

Rajkumar added, "When I had to think of a number of things ranging from where I had to store the data, to costumes, to continuity, it wore me down. When I had to think what 500 people would have to process, I became depressed. I realised I had to forget everything and concentrate on something else to refresh myself."

That was when Rajkumar decided to take a break and make another simple film called 'Bioscope', which would not have graphics or technology associated with it.

"Bioscope was a simple film made with the help of family members and friends. It tells the story of how we made my first film 'Vengayam'. It was a fun film which revived my spirits and energy. After completing 'Bioscope', I felt my enthusiasm return and went ahead and completed 'One'," said Rajkumar.

Sankagiri Rajkumar has acted in all the characters of the film, which belongs to the sci-fi genre.

"The film has 20 main characters and around 500 supporting characters. I have played all of them myself," says Rajkumar, who goes onto explain that he worked in not just 24 crafts of filmmaking but over 70 departments of filmmaking.

"We are under the impression that there are only 24 crafts in filmmaking. However, there are several ancillary departments to each craft and I had to work on each of those departments as well. In all, I had to work in around 70 departments starting from story creation, makeup, costume, location, grand trolley movement, camera lighting, editing, dubbing, graphics, animation, 3D modeling, texture, color correction, music and songs," explains Rajkumar, who says that he now intends to release his film, 'One', in December this year.

"I haven't finalised the date as yet, but I intend to release it in December this year," he said.

--IANS

mkr/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor