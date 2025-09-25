"It Took Me Two Decades To Get Here" – Rupali Ganguly on Paving the Way for Strong Female Leads in Television

The television industry is certainly a very different sphere altogether, with its own niche audience. While cinema often highlights certain narratives on the big screen, television follows its own approach. Among the many storylines we see, one that stands out is the narrative of strong female leads. In this space, Rupali Ganguly has profoundly solidified her persona. There are very few shows based on strong female characters, and without a doubt, Anupamaa is currently reigning above all with its impactful narrative. Looking at the recent past, Anupamaa has truly become a household name over the last few years. The show has secured its place in the minds of audiences and has become a benchmark for portraying strong women. Very few shows manage to leave such a deep impact on society. Usually, television is not seen as a medium that drives societal narratives, but Anupamaa has made that possible, and its influence is profoundly visible. This is truly a victory for actress Rupali Ganguly, who has carried this powerful women-centric narrative and become the face of change.

Talking about the success she gained after being part of the show, Rupali shared: "It took me twenty-two years to be at the place I am today. My journey has been a rollercoaster ride with being a part of many shows with different genres from one another." She continued, reflecting on the overwhelming affection from audiences: "Instead of calling me by my real name, people often refer to me as Anupamaa, which makes me feel proud." The role of Anupamaa has given Rupali a new sense of identity, and she expressed her gratitude towards the team behind the show, particularly Rajan Shahi: "I want to express gratitude to Rajan Shahi for having faith in me. I feel inspired and motivated to approach each new day with optimism and vigour because of the audience's overwhelming love and support for me," she concluded.