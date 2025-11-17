. “It Truly Takes a Village, and I’m Very Grateful for Mine”: Raashii Khanna Gives Fans a Peek Into Her 120 Bahadur BTS

Pan-India star Raashii Khanna recently gave fans a delightful peek behind the scenes of her upcoming film 120 Bahadur, sharing a fun and graceful BTS moment from her latest song Naine Ra Lobhi that’s already winning hearts. Dressed in her traditional best portraying Sugan Shaitaan Singh alongside Farhan Akhtar, Raashii effortlessly blends elegance with playful energy, reminding fans why she continues to be one of Indian cinema’s most versatile and loved stars.

In her own words, Raashii shared: “The colours, the craft, and the cultural details behind this look made it truly special for me. 🌼✨ I don’t remember how many times I had to wash my face and rebuild the entire look while shooting this song. The colours were wild, the resets were endless but my hair and makeup team stayed patient and perfect through every take. So grateful to @nickyrajani_ and @zoequiny.hair for holding everything together, and to @theiatekchandaney for designing this character with such authenticity and detail, from the sarees to the jewellery. It truly takes a village, and I’m very grateful for mine.”

The BTS clip captures Raashii in her element, her expressions, her movements, and her joyous energy radiate with every frame. It’s not just her stunning traditional look that draws attention, but also the warmth and charm she brings to the set. There’s a sense of authenticity in the way she engages with her surroundings, making the candid moments feel alive and relatable. Fans can’t help but be swooned by her and Farhan's onscreen chemistry, that showcase such innocence and old-school love in the most graceful way.

From her vibrant expressions to her graceful demeanor, Raashii Khanna’s BTS post from the sets of 120 Bahadur is a testament to her dedication, versatility, and pan-Indian appeal. Alongside Farhan Akhtar, who brings depth and gravitas to the story of the Rezang La war, Raashii Khanna adds layers of emotion and authenticity to the film. With Farzi Season 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Talakhon Mein Ek on the horizon, Raashii Khanna continues to balance elegance, strength, and versatility, redefining what it means to be a modern Indian leading lady.