"It was a beautiful gesture": Suniel Shetty on PM Modi meeting Team India after loss in World Cup final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : Actor Suniel Shetty has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting the Indian team's dressing room after a heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad last month.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Suniel said, "Have people commented earlier when the Prime Minister had gone for the smallest of events that have happened even for a national level like sport to meet the people? The Prime Minister has gone everywhere. So, as per convenience, we cannot talk. Which PM earlier in history has ever gone and touched upon a sporting hero before? Maybe a phone call has gone or they've been called to the Centre."

"I thought it was a beautiful gesture and he (PM Modi) continues to do that not only for cricket but with every sportsman or every achiever in the country. There is always 2 ways of looking at something," the actor said.

Following Team India's heartbreaking loss at the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19, the Prime Minister cheered up the 'Men in Blue'.

In a video shared by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi is seen motivating Rohit Sharma's side and said that the country is with them. He also said that they had worked hard in the tournament.

PM Modi also hailed Indian speedster Mohammed Shami and said that he had done well at the ODI World Cup 2023.

PM Modi also asked the team to 'stick together' in this difficult time following their six-wicket loss against Australia in the finals. While concluding, the Prime Minister cordially invited the squad to Delhi and asked them to meet again.

"You guys have worked really hard and played exceptionally well. Just stick together and keep on motivating each other. Also, whenever you are free and are in Delhi, then let's meet again. You all are cordially invited from my side," he concluded.

India, which had an unbeaten run in the tournament, lost in the finals to Australia by six wickets. During PM Modi's visit to the dressing room of the Indian team, he interacted with every player and encouraged them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor