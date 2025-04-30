"It was a big thing for me...Shah Rukh Khan ne apni gadi chalane ko di": Tiku Talsania recalls his fond memories with SRK

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Tiku Talsania have worked in several films, including 'Devdas', 'Duplicate', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Oh Darling Yeh Hai India', and others.

In a conversation with ANI, Tiku Talsania recalled collaborating with the superstar, revealing Shah Rukh once gave him his car to drive.

Considering it a "big" moment, Talsania shared, "Unhone ne nayi gaadi khareedi to mujhe gaadi ki ride di and I said ki chalau mai to unhone kaha le jao I went to Nariman Point and came back.. It was a big thing for me ki Shah Rukh Khan ne mujhe apni gadi chalane ko di" (He bought a new car and gave me a ride in it, and I asked if I could drive the car, and he allowed me. I went to Nariman Point and came back. It was a big thing for me that Shah Rukh Khan let me drive his car."

He praised the superstar and called him a wonderful actor, "Shah Rukh Khan to bahut bade actor hai..uski kaam ki fehrisht bahut badi hai.. his merit list is much higher than his work. That is why he is called King Khan."

Talsania recalled working with him in the 1995 Ketan Mehta's directorial project 'Oh Darling Yeh Hai India'.

"We were shooting 'Oh Darling Yeh Hai India' , I got a little heated there, then he(Shah Rukh Khan) asked what happened, I said the cheque has been bounced six times, the money has not come, still we are working on the sets."

He also recalled the craze of fans for SRK, saying, "Fans aa gaye gher liya unko unke baal khichne lage(fans came and started pulling his hair) because they were so much in love with him...we anyhow managed to bring him back on the sets..there were many such memories."

The ace star also worked with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in the 1994 film 'Andaz Apna Apna' and he shared that he would love to be part of its sequel as well if it is made.

If he were to get a chance to work in its sequel and he replied, "kyu nahi its an iconic film"

After entertaining the audience with his memorable comic roles, the actor expressed his desire to play a villain. "Every actor wants to play different roles."

Tiku Talsania also talked about his upcoming Gujarati film, 'Jai Mata Ji-Let's Rock', "I liked the script of the film and the approach of the director, so I decided to do the film."

The film is directed by Manish Saini, and it is set to release on May 9.

Tiku Talsania is best known for his comic roles in films like 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Ishq', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Hungama', and 'Dhamaal', among others.

Tiku's daughter Shikha is also an actor. She has worked in films such as 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Wake Up Sid'.

