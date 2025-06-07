"It was a childhood dream": Mohit Suri on making romantic film Saiyaara'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : Director Mohit Suri spoke about the title track of his film 'Saiyaara' and shared his experience working with lyricist Irshad Kamil, and Kashmiri debutant musical artistes Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "I am really excited, my hero and heroine are new writers are new. Bachpan mein when I used to go, Diwali ke time jab Yash ji aur Adi (Aditya Chopra) sir ki film release hoti, I used to go and watch the film in theatres. When I signed this film, I told Adi sir it is a childhood dream, an honour to become a director after I saw 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. It was something that always attracted me."

He added, "Jab ye film bani, us mahul mein jab sab action film bana rahae the (when this film was made when everyone was making action films), my producer Akshaye Widhani asked me 'do you have a love story for Yash Raj Films?' So I said I have this and I was not aware if they would take it or not at that time, but the fact that they are making it with newcomers with so much beliefeven after making so many films, I feel like a newcomer."

"I was enjoying the part of making the song, " he said while sharing his experience of making the title track.

'Saiyaara's much-awaited title track has finally been released by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Tuesday. Director Mohit Suri's films are often characterised by their romantic songs and visually appealing scenes. The new title track of 'Saiyaara' is no exception.

Featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Panda in the song, the title track highlights their love and separation. The title track consists of romantic scenes between the duo, with periodic glimpses of Ahaan showcasing anger and sadness as he reminisces about the beautiful, love-filled memories shared with Aneet.

The title track is sung by debutant Faheem A and is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami.

Known for films like 'EK Villian' and 'Aashiqui 2', Mohit Suri revealed that 'Saiyaara' album consists of songs and melodies that he has "carefully collected and curated for over five years."One thing that only a handful of close friends know about me is that I love meeting new composers, singers, collecting melodies and songs, much like people who love reading collect books.

So, the album of Saiyaara has my songs, thoughts, and melodies, which I have carefully collected and curated for over five years," said Mohit Suri as per the press note by the makers.

Mohit said that he wanted to give audiences a supremely fresh album with beautiful, soulful melodies for Saiyaara.

He added, "I wanted to make an extremely fresh romantic album for a debutant film. The album of Saiyaara is very close to my heart. So, every song of this album feels really special. We are starting our marketing campaign by dropping the Saiyaara title track first. There is so much love, longing and heart in this song that I fell in love with it instantly."

Saiyaara's title track also features the launch of two exciting musical artists from Kashmir. Mohit revealed, "Saiyaara title track will also see us launch Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, two extremely talented Indian composers and singers (from Kashmir) to Bollywood. The track has been composed by the genius Tanishk Bagchi, who I thank for making me meet Faheem and Arslan. The beautiful lyrics are written by the maestro Irshad Kamil."

'Saiyaara' introduces Ahaan Panday, the cousin of Ananya Panday. It is produced by the company's CEO, Akshaye Widhani, and it is set to release on July 18, 2025, in theatres worldwide.

