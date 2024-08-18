"It was a feeling of validation, of being recognized...": Manasi Parekh on winning National Film Award for Best Actress

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : Actor Manasi Parekh, who won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Monghi in the film 'Kutch Express', said she felt a sense of validation, and recognition and it gave her satisfaction.

The 70th National Film Awards were announced on August 16. Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh have shared the Best Actress in a Leading Role Award in the feature films section.

Manasi Parekh has completed 20 years in the industry. She is known for her roles as Gulaal in 'Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal' and Maya in 'Sumit Sambhal Lega'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared how she reacted after her friend congratulated her, "I completed 20 years as an actor this year and 16th August, 2024 will be a day etched in my mind forever. My friend @anandntiwari was the first to send me a " Congratulations on your National award! So proud of you" and I literally jumped out of my make up seat as I was getting ready for shoot. I couldn't believe what he said and suddenly my phone was ringing and I was flooded with messages from people and media. I cried. I cried hard and loud. The kind of cry that my character Monghi in #Kutchexpress has when she realizes her whole life has crumbled."

She recalled her years of struggle, insecurities, auditions, and waiting to be discovered.

"All my years of struggle, insecurities, auditions, waiting to be discovered, my lowest of lows just flashed by in my mind. The moments when I was told I wasn't good enough, the times when I kept waiting for projects to happen. The moments when I held on, with conviction, with silent patience because of the one thought I have always had 'I know I have it in me.' I cried as hard as I had when my doctor told me I had given birth to a baby girl. While I cried I realized moments of utter loss and utter happiness sometimes feel the same..," she added.

Directed by Viral Shah, 'Kutch Express' was released on January 6, 2023. Decked with a bouquet of emotions, the movie is a blend of a delightful storyline, dialogues and performances. The gist of the story revolves around how the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step and explores love and life through its characters played by supremely talented actors like Ratna Pathak Shah, Manasi Parekh, and Dharmendra Gohil among others.

Talking about this big achievement, she said, "This wasn't just a National Award, it was a feeling of validation, of being recognized, of being valued. It was the utter satisfaction an artist gets when their work is applauded. The same reaction my character Monghi has when she signs her first mural painting in the film. Real and reel life just merged together in this one moment of time. And that moment will be etched in my heart forever [?] And today when I woke up and saw my name in all the leading National dailies with veterans like @bajpayee.manoj @rishabshettyofficial and @nithyamenen I realised this is what it feels like when dreams come true."

Expressing gratitude towards the almighty and her parents, she concluded with, "Thank you God, my parents, my husband, my daughter and all the gurus and mentors who have guided me on my path. This is just the beginning"

70th National Film Awards winners were announced on Friday in the national capital.

Nithya bagged the award for the Tamil film 'Thiruchitrambalam', while Manasi won for the Gujarati movie 'Kutch Express'.

Rishab Shetty received the Best Actor award for his role in the blockbuster 'Kantara'.

Kantara also won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The jury included Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

