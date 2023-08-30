"It was a personal matter": Sunny Deol reveals being hurt on bank publishing property auction notice

Actor Sunny Deol says he was “hurt” when a bank published a property auction notice over his alleged non-payment of Rs 55.99 crore loan as it was a personal matter of their family’s “hard earned money” made public. Bank of Baroda (BoB) had published a notice on the e-auction of Sunny’s bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu after the actor reportedly failed to repay a Rs 56 crore loan. A day later, BoB withdrew the notice citing “technical reasons”. In an interview with Zoom, Sunny was asked what he felt when the notice was published. The actor, who is currently enjoying the success of Gadar 2, said it’s natural for any business to face losses and there are modes of recovery in such circumstances.

Sunny said despite it being a normal course of business and recovery, he felt some people “enjoy” a spectacle of someone’s personal life and the recent case was no different. The actor assured his fans, who he said were also hurt, that everything was well. “I don’t react to things because I know what I have, what I have to do, what the problem was and I sorted it out. But what hurts is that they printed the notice in the newspaper. I said, ‘What are they getting out of it? That’s my issue and what is wrong with it.’ A human being does business, goes into losses and then when the losses cannot be taken care of, you have your property which you give away and you complete your losses off. It’s a normal format of life and it’s my and my dad’s hard earned money.“So why should it be made into some kind of a talk anyway? But somehow people like enjoying it… I have seen this so many times that I tell myself, ‘Carry on.’ It doesn’t bother me, because I know what I am, I know what it is. But you are hurting my fans who say, ‘Why are they doing this?’ but I tell them, ‘Don’t worry, sab bhadiya hain,'” he said.As per the earlier sale notice issued Sunday, the bank was to auction Sunny Villa, located at Gandhi Gram Road, to recover Rs 55.99 crore the actor owes the lender along with interest and cost from December 26 last year minus the recovery of the amount that has been made. The corrigendum (an error to be corrected) comes a day after the BoB issued the e-auction notice. “Sale Notice in respect of Mr Ajay Sing Deol alias Mr Sunny Deol Stands Withdrawn due to Technical Reasons…” it read.

On the work front, Sunny Deol’s action drama Gadar 2 is breaking one record after another.The Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs 284.63 crore and Rs 134.47 crore in weeks 1 and 2, respectively. Gadar 2 is expected to benefit from the Rakhi holiday on Wednesday and Thursday in many parts of the country. As of day 19, the film continued to see a 19.79 per cent occupancy in the Hindi market with audiences flocking mostly to night shows, followed by evening, afternoon and morning. The period drama is the third highest-grosser of all time (Hindi language) after Baahubali 2 and Pathaan. It also became the quickest film to cross the Rs 450 crore mark, beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. As it continued with its heroic run even on week 3, Sacnilk reported that Gadar 2 has also become the second Indian film to cross Rs 600 crore this year. As per Bollywood Hungama, the sequel to the 2001 hit now stands at Rs 608.95 crore (gross) after it earned Rs 60.56 crore in the overseas market.



