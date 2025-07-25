It Was a Role That Added a New Color to My Career.”, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reflects on 11 Years of Kick

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is undoubtedly one of the finest and most legendary actors in Indian cinema. With a career filled with powerful performances and memorable roles, he has consistently proven his unmatched talent. If there’s one actor who can truly carry forward the legacy of legends like Irrfan Khan, it’s Nawazuddin. Among his many unforgettable characters, his portrayal of Shiv Gajra in Kick remains one of the most iconic. Starring alongside Salman Khan, Nawaz played the cold-blooded antagonist with such conviction that he left audiences spellbound.

From his haunting dialogues to the chilling gun-click moment, every move he made in the film showcased his brilliance. His deep immersion into the character and his ability to make evil look so terrifying yet compelling is what made Shiv Gajra unforgettable. This day, marks its anniversary today and even 11 years later, fans still remember the performance that redefined what a villain could be in Bollywood.

Talking about the love he received and how the role impacted his journey as an actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui reflected with heartfelt gratitude. He said, “Main bahut shukarguzar hoon for the love and appreciation that I had received for my role as Shiv Gajra. Yeh, ek aisa role tha jisne meri career mein ek naye rang bhar diya tha. It's a testament to how powerful cinema can be. Dil se shukriya sabko.”

Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick featured Salman Khan as the thrill-seeking Devil, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the menacing Shiv Gajra, Randeep Hooda as a determined cop, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film became a blockbuster, loved for its action and performances.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has an exciting lineup of films ahead, proving his versatility across genres. While many projects remain under wraps, he has the release of his film Main Actor Nahin Hoon, which received praise at the New York Indian Film Festival. He’s also set to star in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe film Thama, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, generating great anticipation among fans and critics alike.