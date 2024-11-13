"It Was A Surprise": Iulia Vantur Opens Up About the ‘Raat Baaki’ Track in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny

The recently released ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ has emerged as one of the most talked about shows. While it is receiving rave reviews from the audience, what has grabbed attention is ‘Raat Baaki’ track sung by Iulia Vantur. Netizens have lauded the song's effect on the series, proving that Iulia's version of 'Raat Baaki' emerged as a fine choice for directors Raj & DK. Ever since ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ was released, the song has not failed to grab the attention of the masses, leaving them humming the tune. Now, Iulia Vantur opened up about the song and expressed gratitude that the directors chose her version for ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’.





Speaking about the song, Iulia Vantur said, “’Raat Baaki’ is an iconic song, and it was a huge surprise for me when directors Raj & DK chose to add the version sang by me in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ and I am humbled about it. I am happy that the series has turned out to be a top choice among the audience. The fact that it is receiving immense love from the viewers makes me full of joy. To see that my version of ‘Raat Baaki’ can be heard by people all over the world, making the show emerge among the top in the USA has filled me with gratitude and happiness.”



Ever since ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ was released, the track has received immense attention from the audience. So far, ‘Raat Baaki’ has crossed an impressive 75 lakh+ views on YouTube which clearly proves that the song has resonated with the listeners.Iulia Vantur's 'Raat Baaki' music video was shot in LA and Mumbai and is packed with action, syncing with the Indian version of the Russo Brothers 'Citadel' series.