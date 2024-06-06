“It Was a Truly Memorable Experience,”, Shares Varun Badola on His Experience Shooting for Jamnapaar

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released the critically acclaimed aspirational drama Jamnapaar, which is garnering widespread praise for its heartfelt storytelling and authentic depiction of Delhi’s diverse lifestyles. The series follows the journey of Shantanu Bansal, aka Shanky, as he navigates the challenges of embracing his origins in Jamnapaar while aspiring for a cool corporate career in South Delhi. Burdened with an inferiority complex about his East Delhi background, he desperately tries to fit into the high-class world of South Delhi, only to discover the true value of his roots. The series boasts a talented cast, including Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Ankita Sahigal, and Raghu Ram, who bring depth to their respective roles.

Ritvik Sahore and Varun Badola shared their experiences working with their co-stars, shedding some light on the supportive environment and the professional growth they achieved. Reflecting on his experience, Ritvik Sahore shared, "Working alongside Varun Sir, Ankita, Anubha ma'am, Raghu sir, and several other talented actors was truly enriching. Their diverse backgrounds and extensive experience brought a wealth of knowledge to the table, which allowed me to learn and grow as an actor. Getting on the same wavelength as them during the shoot was a rewarding experience.”

Sharing the same sentiment, Varun Badola expressed, "It was a truly memorable experience, not just because of the co-actors, but also because of the exceptional production team. In my 28 years of acting, this project is easily one of the top three experiences I've ever had. The production team ensured that any challenges were resolved before they reached us, creating a positive environment on set. A good atmosphere is crucial, especially during challenging shoots, and they handled it with ease, allowing us to focus on our performances. The actors were forthcoming and brilliant, which is the best part of working on a project where everyone is focused on doing it right, without any baggage."