"It was a wonderful experience": Allu Arjun as he attends Berlin Film Festival 2024

Berlin [Germany], February 20 : South superstar Allu Arjun recently attended a special screening of his hit film 'Pushpa: The Rise' at the Berlin Film Festival 2024.

At the Film Festival, Allu Arjun, and the team received unanimous love and praise from the international media and the people of Germany.

Taking to Instagram, on Tuesday, the actor shared a post and shared his experience.

He wrote, "Thank you Berlin & #berlinale2024 . It was a wonderful experience being there. Looking forward to come back again . Love from India."



Allu, who played the titular gangster in Pushpa: The Rise, will now reprise the role in the sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule'. The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Trivikram, the film promises to be a massive entertainer.

Allu also received a National Film Award for his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

After the National Film Awards list was announced in August, Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed his gratitude.

"A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled," he wrote.

