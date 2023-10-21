"It was an enthralling experience:" Kangana Ranaut hosts special screening of 'Tejas' for Defence Minister, IAF officers

New Delhi [India], October 21 : Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday hoisted a special screening of her upcoming action thriller film 'Tejas' for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several Indian Air Force Officers at the Indian Airforce Auditorium in Delhi today.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a string of pictures from the film's special screening which she captioned, "Team Tejas held a special screening for Respected defence minister @rajnathsinghbjp ji and many dignitaries from the Indian Air Force at the Indian Airforce auditorium today evening.

She also shared the experience of watching the film with the defence minister and the officers.

She wrote, "It was an enthralling experience to see a film dedicated to the defence forces and our soldiers with so many soldiers and honourable Defence Minister himself."

Kangana revealed that after watching the film Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan removed his fighter jet-shaped brooch from his jacket and gifted it to the 'Tejas' director Sarvesh Mewara.

The caption further read, "In a surreal moment after watching the film Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM removed his fighter jet shaped brooch from his jacket and gifted to my director @sarveshmewara This gesture moved us deeply it seemed we have accomplished our mission. We are beyond thrilled can't wait to bring the film to you all coming Friday 27th October."

In the pictures, Kangana could be seen posing, and interacting with the Defence Minister.

'Tejas' is all set to hit the theatres on October 27. Sarvesh Mewara has helmed the project, which revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Meanwhile, Kangana also has 'Emergency' in her kitty.

Recently Kangana took to X and announced that she has postponed the release of the film."Dear friends, I have an important announcement to make, Emergency movie is the culmination of my entire life's learnings and earnings as an artist. Emergency is not just a film for me it's a test of my worth and character as an individual. Tremendous response that our teaser and other units got from everyone encouraged us all. My heart is full of gratitude and wherever I go people ask me about Emergency's release date," she wrote.'

'Emergency' was earlier scheduled to be released on November 24 this year. In the film, she plays the role of India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

