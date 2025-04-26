"It was awesome": Josh Allen reviews his fiancee Hailee Steinfeld's performance in 'Sinners'

Washington [US], April 26 : Actress Hailee Steinfeld is garnering attention for her performance in the latest film, 'Sinners', and her fiance Josh Allen couldn't be prouder.

Allen, who supported Steinfeld at the New York City premiere of the movie earlier this month, shared his review of the film, and he said, "It was awesome," reported People.

Josh Allen is a professional football quarterback for the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League (NFL).

"It was a different world, a very cool experience," the quarterback continued, adding, "I'm so excited for her and so proud of her, and it's getting some great reviews. It's a fantastic movie, so go watch it."

Allen further shared, "I'm just there trying to support her in whatever way that I can. That was her moment, and I'm so glad she got to shine," as per the outlet.

Steinfeld began her acting career as a teenager in the film 'True Grit', and she has since been part of films such as the Pitch Perfect franchise and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Prior to the release of Sinners, the actress stated that the role is "far removed" from her previous work.

Allen and Steinfeld were first linked in May 2023. The couple eventually made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor