It was challenging role for me: Raghav Juyal on his upcoming series 'Gyaarah Gyaarah'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' starring Kritika Kamra and Raghav Juyal is all set to release on August 9.

In a conversation with ANI, Raghav Juyal shared his experience about his role in the series, said, "The role was very difficult for me because I have to think about his past and his traumas, and because of this, Yug is an uneasy person."

Dhairya Karwa, who played senior detective Shaurya Anthwal in the series, also expressed gratitude.

He said, "It is a dream come true moment with working such beautiful faces backed by great producers. I have been very fortunate to get this role in the show because it is a different story."

Talking about his role, Dhairya said, "Whenever you wear that uniform, you feel a change in yourself. You feel pride and you will behave in a certain manner."

Kritika, who is playing a senior cop, shared that the role was challenging for her. She said, "The role was challenging because you have to keep in mind that we are shooting in a non-linear way.

She added, "You can't justify the character, if you think that it is a negative role then you can't do the role."

Helmed by director Umesh Bist, 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' cast includes Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, and Raghav Juyal in the lead and Gautami Kapoor, Harsh Chhaya, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Mukti Mohan, Gaurav Sharma, among others.

On Wednesday, the makers of the series also unveiled the intriguing trailer.

The trailer opens with a voiceover discussing the concept of time and its hidden mysteries.

The video introduces us to the police officer Yug Arya, played by Raghav, talking to his senior Vamika Rawat, played by Kritika Kamra, about a 15-year-old case involving a woman seeking justice for her daughter for over a decade.

Then, there comes an interesting turn with the introduction of time travel featuring a walkie-talkie through which Raghav can communicate with another cop Shaurya Attwal (played by Dhairya Karwa), from 1990. The walkie-talkie serves as the link between the present and the past as the current events seem to connect with those of 1990.

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' tells the riveting tale of two police officers from different eras connected by a mysterious walkie-talkie and the butterfly effect it causes on the past and present. A senior detective Shaurya Anthwal, played by Dhairya Karwa, from the 1990s and a young police officer Yug Arya, portrayed by Raghav Juyal, find themselves linked by a perplexing communication tool that springs to life at 11:11 PM for a fleeting 60 seconds. At the center of this temporal whirlwind is a determined woman Vamika Rawat, played by Kritika Kamra, once mentored by the senior detective Shaurya Anthwal before he mysteriously disappeared and now guiding the present-day young police officer Yug Arya.

As Shaurya and Yug join forces to crack the many cold cases, they unknowingly set off a chain reaction, altering the course of history with each breakthrough. Vamika, who is oblivious to the extraordinary connection between Shaurya and Yug is increasingly puzzled by her subordinate's uncanny insights, read the official synopsis of the project.

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is backed by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor.

It will be released on Zee 5 on August 9.

