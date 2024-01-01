"It was cozy, warm and full of fuzzies": Parineeti Chopra celebrates Christmas, New Year with her 'loves'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 : Actor Parineeti Chopra celebrated Christmas and New Year's eve with her 'loves' in Austria and London. She posted a glimpse of her celebrations with her husband Raghav Chadha.

On Monday, Parineeti shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Spent Christmas and NYE quietly with my loves, hugging them tightly and eating chocolate in bed. It was cozy, warm and full of fuzzies."

In the picture, Parineeti can be seen with Raghav, both wearing sweaters and sharing smiles. Another snapshot showed the actor holding a packet of chocolates.

Raghav and Parineeti can also be seen posing alongside brother Shivang Chopra. The final photo featured a delicious cup of beverage.

Saba Pataudi and Manish Malhotra reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Netizens also showered love and heartfelt wishes in the comment section.

Parineeti and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

The couple got married on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

