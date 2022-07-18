'It was excruciating pain': Emilia Clarke speaks about surviving two brain aneurysms

British actor Emilia Clarke of 'Game of Thrones' fame has opened up about her experience of surviving two brain aneurysms and expressed gratitude for being able to recover after losing "quite a bit" of the organ.

According to Variety, during a recent interview with a news outlet, Clarke recalled her health. "It was the most excruciating pain. It was incredibly helpful to have 'Game of Thrones' sweep me up and give me that purpose," she said.

Clarke suffered two life-threatening brain aneurysms in 2011 and 2013. Both medical emergencies necessitated lengthy recovery periods.

She had first opened up about the difficult situation in 2019, with the assurance that she is now completely better.

"The amount of my brain that is no longer usable -- it's remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions," Clarke stated.

She then remembered the time when she saw her brain scans. "There's quite a bit missing," Clarke said before erupting into a big chuckle. She has since created a charity for brain injury and stroke victims called SameYou, though she has put her own medical troubles behind her and accepted her current health condition.

As per Variety, on the work front, Clarke has been promoting her production of Anton Chekhov's 'The Seagull' at the Harold Pinter Theater, which opened on July 6. The play marks the actor's West End debut.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor