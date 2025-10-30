"It was great": Diane Lane recalls shooting for Francis Ford Coppola's 'The Outsiders'

Washington, DC [US], October 30 : Actor Diane Lane recalled shooting for the Francis Ford Coppola-directed 1983 film, 'The Outsiders', and working with costars, including Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, Patrick Swayze and Matt Dillon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She appeared on the recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show and discussed how it was to share screen space with "every single young man who would become the biggest male movie stars?", Lane replied, "It was hot! It was great."

"It was kind of... too much testosterone for one girl," she said, adding, "So I kept to myself. But I was definitely pinching myself. I was definitely overwhelmed."

The Outsiders, based on author S. E. Hinton's book of the same name, was set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1964. The Francis Ford Coppola-directed film followed the rivalry between two gangs, the poor Greasers and the rich Socs, which heats up when one gang member accidentally kills a member of the other, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lane also recalled one memorable moment while shooting for the film, the drive-in cinema scene with Howell, who played Ponyboy Curtis.

"I remember when we were at the movie theatre and they were creating this windstorm. They had these big huge fans and they were throwing cocoa powder to make the dust so it wouldn't be toxic or get in our eyes," she recalled. "By the end of the night, we would just be, like, white striping. Like, 'Mmm! That's good!' We all looked tan and sweet," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Lane made her film debut in George Roy Hill's 1979 film A Little Romance. Later, she acted in the movies Streets of Fire (1984) and The Cotton Club (1984).[3] Lane returned to acting to appear in The Big Town, Lady Beware (both 1987) and the Western miniseries Lonesome Dove (1989), for which she was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

She was also recognised for her role in A Walk on the Moon (1999), for which she was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead. This was followed by several film roles, including My Dog Skip, The Perfect Storm (both 2000), The Glass House, and Hardball (both 2001).

