"It was heart-touching": Korean lawmaker Jaewon Kim on reception to her 'Vande Matram' performance

New Delhi [India], November 25 : South Korean lawmaker Jaewon Kim called the reception to her 'Vande Mataram' performance "heart-touching". It took place at the inaugural ceremony of the WAVES Film Bazaar in the ongoing 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Lawmaker Jaewon Kim's performance at the inaugural ceremony drew a standing ovation from the delegates, and filmmakers gathered for the event.

While talking to ANI, Jaewon Kim said, "I was very impressed and surprised with the respect. When I was singing, the whole audience was standing up. I have been to India many times, and I do understand the people's heartfelt respect. As a foreigner, when I was singing, everyone was accepting and singing together. It was heart-touching."

Kim, a Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea and a Guest of Honour at the ceremony, praised the organisers for their "commitment and consistency since the first edition."

Expressing hope for deeper India-Korea ties in the creative sector, she said the Film Bazaar reflects "a wonderful commitment to collaboration."

Her rendition of India's national song came as the country marks 150 years of Vande Mataram, adding symbolic weight to the opening day.

The event was inaugurated by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, who was joined by Ministry Secretary Sanjay Jaju, actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anupam Kher, festival director Shekhar Kapur, and other dignitaries.

The WAVES Film Bazaar, held annually alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), has become a major platform for global filmmakers, producers, sales agents and festival programmers.

This year's edition features more than 300 film projects and delegations from over seven countries, as per the press statement.

The 56th edition of IFFI is currently taking place in Goa. It will run till November 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor