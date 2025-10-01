"It Was Incerdible": Komica Anchal Becomes First South Actress to walk at the London Fashion Week 2025

Komica Anchal is an actress who has been carving a niche for herself in the south Indian film industry with her fashion and films choices. Her performances have been resonating with critics and fans alike and she's slowly climbing the ladder where she truly belongs- Right at the top. People are waiting to see her next performance but before they do that, the actress stunned and surprised one and all with her smoldering and sensational appearance at the London Fashion Week recently and turned many heads with her scorching aura.

And in a statement, when asked about her experience of attending the fashion week in the city, Komica said, "Well it was really a turning point for me .My first international fashion show and really it was incredible experience working with international designers and brand and wearing their glamorous and creative outfits and walking gracefully on the runway."

The actress added, "It was wonderful attending press event ,talk and industry gathering where I connected to worldwide fashion professional . It was surreal moment , a dream came true . I think it’s not just a luck, it’s years of hard work and determination. I have embraced every challenges gracefully to prepare myself for such opportunities."