"It was just perfect...everything was planned by Alia": Ranbir recalls his wedding day

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Ranbir Kapoor, who brought his charm by representing ace designer Tarun Tahiliani's Baaraat by Tasva show as groom, remembered his better half Alia Bhatt and their wedding day after looking at the collection of designer.

After setting the show on fire with his smashing entry in a stylish car along with dhols and baratis around on Sunday, during media interaction, Ranbir shared how everything was planned by Alia and he just followed her.

He said, "My wife planned everything, I just had to follow her lead. Our wedding took place at our home only. So, it was not that hectic. And it was just perfect marriage. To be bride groom again in this collection just feels good."

On ramp, Ranbir looked regal in a silk ivory sherwani paired with a matching churidar, embodying the quintessential groom.

The intricately handcrafted embroidery and sequin work on the sherwani gave him a royal flair, while he completed his look with ivory and pink mojari footwear and a dupatta that elegantly draped over his shoulder.

The stunning ensemble was teamped up with a silk ivory pagdi embellished with colourful stones, along with a sophisticated white pearl statement accessory.

Ranbir's 'Tu Jhutthi, Mai Makkar' co-star Anubhav Singh Bassi also made an appearance on the runway, wearing black attire as one of the groomsmen, adding to the overall charm of the event.

On the acting front, Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project

'Love And War', alongside Alia, and Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

