It was match made in heaven: Palak Mucchal, Mithoon celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : Singer Palak Mucchal and music composer Mithoon are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Monday.

In an interview with ANI, Mithoon said, "We always believed in marriage and when we married, we realised that a wedding fills your life with beautiful colours. So, we are grateful for everything."

Palak also spoke toand said, "My happiness is doubled by marrying him and as he said we believed in marriage and now, we are experiencing it personally."

She added, "I believed in the 'Made in Heaven' concept after marriage because when we met each other and known to each other. Then, we thought that this was a match made in heaven."

Palak also dedicated a song to her husband 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye' and Mithoon reacted to the song, saying, "Beautiful".

Palak and Mithoon tied the knot on Nov 6, last year.

