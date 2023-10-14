"It was pretty exciting": Indian squash team players share experience of walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Indian squash players Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh, Dipika Pallikal and Abhay Singh walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in Delhi on Friday.

After a successful stint in the Hangzhou Asian Games in China where the Indian squash contingent won two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, the players were seen in a different avatar at Gauri and Nainika's fashion show.

Abhay, who won a gold medal, said more people now know about squash and squash players.

"It is an honour to represent our country in our sports, we had a good outing (Asian Games), coming back with medals, that's a huge matter of pride. This is a bit different to what we usually do. It's a first time for a lot of us, so it was pretty exciting to be out there. The crowd knows a little more about squash now and squash players, so that's a bit exciting," Abhay toldon Friday.

Anahat Singh said it is overwhelming at times but it is such an honour to play for the country at the Asian Games.

"It was very exciting to play in such a tournament."

Tanvi, who won the bronze medal with Joshna and Anahat in the women's squash team event, said walking the ramp was a different experience.

"It is an amazing experience for all of us...the fact that we can walk together as a team has made it really special. Huge shout out to the designers for thinking of something that amazing."

Dipika, who won a gold medal, also enjoyed walking the ramp.

"We had a really super time out here. We are obviously in a different avatar. We are usually with our trainers and in sweaty T-shirts, but we actually had fun here," Dipika said.

The Indian contingent bagged a record 107 medals - 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze - in Hangzhou, surpassing their previous best at Jakarta in 2018.

