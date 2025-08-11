It was scary: Ashish Chanchlani Recalls How India’s Got Latent Row Took a Toll on His Family

Popular Ashish Chanchlani who is known for his funny vlogs and videos on YouTube came into legal problem after his appearance on the India's got latent. This controversy also involved Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia. Months after the controversy Chanchlani has finally opened up about the situation and what he and his family went through.

In a conversation with famous podcaster Faridoon Shahryar, Ashish stated that, those two months were bad for every single person who was present in the show. At that time, Samay was in Vancouver, they were not able to find Apoorva and she was scared also, I still believe uski mistake thi nahi. Ranveer (Allahbadia) ghum ho gaye, so only I was left in Bandra and the police knew where I live, so they came to me first and I had to record my statements with the police." Ashish said he came to know about the controversy when he was shooting.

Chandaniya star's brother informed him. he said, 'Band kar, ghar bhag. Bohot lafde hue hai.' When I was reaching home, everyone was looking at me. It was scary. "It was difficult for me, but it was very difficult for Samay, Apoorva and others. 2 months circus hua hai," concluded Ashish.

Also Read: 'Some love stories transcend time..." Karan Johar celebrates 19 years of 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'

Ashish said more than him his parents got scared as it was the first time he was in such position. He added that while choosing project he is very Conscious and make sure that while joking he will avoid topics like religion and politics. Latent controversy was the first time a controversy had walked into his life.