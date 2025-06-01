"It was so unreal..." Thailand's Opal Suchata says she still can't believe as she wins Miss World 2025

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 1 : Thailand's Opal Suchata, who was crowned Miss World 2025 in a grand ceremony held in Hyderabad, Telangana, shared her feelings after winning the title.

The 72nd edition of the global beauty pageant was a star-studded event and marked another proud moment for Thailand, as this was the country's first-ever Miss World crown.

Speaking toafter her win, Opal expressed a mix of joy and disbelief, calling the moment "surreal." She was overwhelmed with emotion, especially because her country had waited over seven decades for this achievement.

"I was very excited, especially when they were announcing all the girls and their placements, and when I was announced the winner, I still couldn't believe it. I was very confused because it was so unreal, because my people and I've been waiting for the first crown of Miss World for more than 72 years. It is such an honour to be able to bring back home the first crown. The moment I was crowned, all I thought about was the faces of my family, my people, my team and everyone. I cannot wait to really bring this crown back to Thailand...," Suchata told ANI.

She also highlighted her ongoing commitment to her 'Beauty with a Purpose' cause.

"I would love to continue on my purpose, which is breast cancer. I am glad that being here in Miss World, a lot of people know more about my Beauty with a Purpose project and have more awareness of the cause that I'm setting up for. I believe that with the Miss World title, in the future, I could definitely make more impact and also help other projects that are in need," she added.

Reflecting on her win, she added, "Now, I would like to define Miss World as my success because I just received it, and it's the highest and most honourable success I've ever had in my life. But if I could define another way of success. I would say that to live your life and to create a life that's better for people around you as well. That's also the success of being alive."

While Thailand rejoices in Opal's crowning, India's hopes were dashed as Nandini Gupta, the country's representative, failed to make it into the Top 8 finalists.

The announcement came through Miss World's official Instagram page.

Nandini had made it to the Top 40 after a standout performance in the earlier rounds, where she was among the 18 contestants who 'fast-tracked' to this prestigious category.

However, she could not make it to the final cut as the competition progressed.

