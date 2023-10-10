"It was surely a dangerous thing...": Nikkhil Advani on shooting 'Mumbai Diaries Season 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani is being appreciated for the second season of 'Mumbai Diaries'.

The latest season, which stars Mohit Raina, Konkona SenSharma, Ridhi Dogra, Shreya Dhanwantary, and Natasha Bharadwaj, is set around the backdrop of the 2005 Mumbai floods.

Recalling the latest season's shooting experience with Konkona, Nikkhil Advani said, "We had quite a shooting experience this season, it was surely a dangerous thing. The production design of the set had scaffolding everywhere, and one of the particular scenes involved Konkona being trapped in a room flooded with water."

"To ensure that she had something to hold onto, we literally strapped her to the scaffolding kept in the room. And while we were inside the room, shooting and filling it up with water, we didn't realize the amount of pressure it was exerting on the walls. We had to jump out of the set as the walls were beginning to give away. All in all, it was all cool and full of adventure, surely making it a fun shooting experience too," he added.

'Mumbai Diaries Season 2' is streaming on Prime Video.

