"It wasn't my fault": Dakota Johnson on failure of Marvel's 'Madame Web'

Washington DC [US], June 6 : Dakota Johnson opened up on the failure of her Marvel movie, 'Madame Web,' saying that it wasn't her "fault" and that big-budget films usually fail all the time, reported Variety.

Dakota Johnson recently told the Los Angeles Times, as quoted by Variety, on her 'Materialists' press tour, that 'Madame Web' flopping with critics and audiences wasn't her fault.

As per the outlet, 'Madame Web' earned a dismal 43 million USD at the domestic box office and an 11% on Rotten Tomatoes. Johnson headlined the film as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who gains the ability to see the future after a near-death experience.

On the failure of the movie, the actress said, "It wasn't my fault. There's this thing that happens now where a lot of creative decisions are made by committee. Or made by people who don't have a creative bone in their body. And it's really hard to make art that way. Or to make something entertaining that way. And I think, unfortunately, with 'Madame Web,' it started out as something and turned into something else. And I was just sort of along for the ride at that point. But that happens. Bigger-budget movies fail all the time," as quoted by Variety.

The actress does not feel burned by the movie's reception. As she explained, "I don't have a Band-Aid over it. There's no part of me that's like, 'Oh, I'll never do that again' to anything. I've done even tiny movies that didn't do well. Who cares?" as quoted by Variety.

Apart from this, Dakota's relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin is also creating quite a buzz in the entertainment industry. The couple reportedly ended their relationship after dating for eight years, reported People.

The actress preferred to remain silent about her recent breakup with Chris Martin while appearing on the chat show Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Johnson spoke about her new movie 'Materialists', helmed by director and writer Celine Song, whom the actress said she was "obsessed" with after seeing her Oscar-nominated "Past Lives." Johnson and Meyers also playfully described the new film as a "rom-dramedy," reported Page Six

The silence came only one day after it was revealed that she and the Coldplay frontman had ended their relationship after nearly eight years.

Johnson was photographed exiting The Greenwich Hotel in New York City before her late-night engagement.

The '50 Shades of Grey' actress, 35, and singer, 48, started dating in 2017 and had an on-again, off-again romance for nearly eight years before calling it quits.

Johnson is currently out on a press tour for 'Materialists,' the new A24 film from 'Past Lives' Oscar nominee Celine Song.

Johnson stars opposite Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans in the movie, which both embraces and subverts the romantic-comedy genre. It's Johnson's first rom-com since 2016's 'How to Be Single,' although that's not for lack of trying.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor