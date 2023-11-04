"It will always be turning point in my career": Kajol celebrates 29 years of 'Udhaar Ki Zindagi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Actor Kajol took a trip down memory lane and recalled working in 'Udhaar Ki Zindagi' and shared the poster of the movie as she celebrated its 29th anniversary.

Kajol took to Instagram and wrote, "Today marks 29 years of Udhaar ki Zindagi and no it didn't have any short forms for its name. It kind of just passed by in most peoples memories, but for me it will always be a turning point in my career and my life. I was burnt out and I had given too much of myself away into work.. and I had to do something to change that."

"I took an executive decision at the great old age of 20 and decided that I deserve a break and a better pace of work. So I went ahead and did exactly that. I did films that did not need every bit of my soul, learnt how to pace myself better and more importantly to fill my own bucket just so that I had more to give."

"I'm still practising that very thing today. So yes, this day needs a post. And a reminder for me and everyone else in this super fast-paced world. #youmattertoo #paceyourself #thereisalwaystime."

The poster of the movie, 'Udhaar Ki Zindagi,' shared by Kajol, showcased Kajol, Jeetendra and Moushumi Chatterjee.

Kajol stated that while not many people are aware of the film, it was a turning point in her career. She said that at the age of 20, she was so overworked that she chose to work on films that did not need her to give her all.

Some of Kajol's followers disagreed with her that they had forgotten about the film in the comment section.

Director Siddharth P Malhotra, wrote, "Dadaji ki chadi hoon main :) still remember the song from the film."

A fan commented, "This will be one of my favourite films of yours ever! What a storyline and what amazing acting!"

Another fan commented, "This movie has not passed by in my memory and it stayed with me as one of the best performances early on in your career. You were absolutely amazing!!!"

Notably, 'Udhaar Ki Zindagi' is a family drama directed by K.V. Raju and starred Jeetendra and Moushumi Chatterjee in lead roles.

The movie deals with themes of family, relationships, and financial struggles.

Kajol also appears in this film in one of her early roles in Bollywood.

The movie explores the challenges faced by a middle-class family and their journey in dealing with financial issues and other family dynamics.

Kajol recently came up with a web show 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', which is helmed by Suparn Varma.

She will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti'.

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold.

Filmmakers began the production of the film in Mumbai on August 18.

Earlier, sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, this time for an exhilarating ride that does Patti."

"The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders", Kajol added.

