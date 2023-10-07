'It will guide youth about what's right and wrong': Mimoh Chakraborty on his upcoming web show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : Actor Mimoh Chakraborty got candid about his upcoming web series 'Revolution - Padhai Ki Ladai'.

The show is based on different scams and unethical practices by teachers in the education technology industry. Not only that, but it also touches on the hardships of numerous students and their parents who are influenced by such Edtech behemoths.

Mimoh said, "The youth is the future of our country. There's no way that their future can be messed with just because of the selfish reasons of certain people who only think of profiteering. Not everything that's fancy and appealing is always nice and there can be a dark side to it as well that needs awareness. I personally feel that this is a brilliant project to be a part of. Not only is this subject new for the Indian audience, it is also educative in a nice way without being preachy."

"To add to that, apart from being an actor, I am also a responsible citizen of this country and hence, it is brilliant to be a part of a project as an actor that will guide the youth about what's right and what's wrong, something that's very important for the future of this country. This is one of those projects where you don't just feel happy because you performed well, but you also feel happy for contributing to a good deed. Such projects are important for future generations. I am looking forward to the release very soon," he added on why he took up the project.

It will be streaming on Amazon miniTV.

